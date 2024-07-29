Wind whips up Monday's swell, but it's a bit chilly too, says Oceanna

Shell Cove surfer Oceanna Rogers doesn't mind the wind.
Well, not when it's responsible for turning out big waves along the Illawarra's coast, anyway..
"The water's a bit chilly but there's a lot more size than what we've had for the past week," she said.
Rogers, who finished second at the Nias Pro in Indonesia in June, says surfers "need to find somewhere to be protected" if they plan on going surfing.
The wind is also causing havoc to temperatures, according to Rogers.
"The water's a little bit cold, I think in the past couple of weeks the water's just slowly getting colder," she said.
"But, I think the wind was the biggest cold factor today."
These may be some of the hazards of winter surfing but, she said, the waves were worth it.
"I think we get more swell in the winter, so we get to surf a few more breaks that we probably wouldn't get to surf in the summer.
"It's obviously a good dose of exercise, so as long as you rug up, you'll keep warm."
Rogers says she expects to the swell to continue this week, though it may get smaller. But, she added, Monday's waves were "exceptional" for boogie boarders.
"They can get into it a little bit earlier, can sit a little bit deeper than us surfer and knife into the wave so they can get a barrel easier," she explained.
