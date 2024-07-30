Wollongong council plans for climate change's onslaught on sport

Wollongong's winter sporting season will be extended as the city council's first step towards developing a climate mitigation plan to deal with sport.
And it won't impact on the start of the cricket season.
At Monday night's council meeting Cr Mithra Cox had put forward a motion calling for the plan, after heavy rains had led to the cancellation of weekend sport for the third straight year.
Cr Cox said for some people, playing weekend sport was "their mental health outlet".
"It is something that anchors people's lives," Cr Cox said.
"It's a thing they look forward to on the weekend and when an entire season is wiped out like that it actually has a really big impact on people."
Cr Cox's motion said grounds like Roy Johanson Park in Figtree or Nicholson Park in Woonona could be used on a temporary basis and the council could work towards access to grounds owned by the University of Wollongong and the Department of Education.
"It's a question as to whether there's anything we can do to explore saving this season by opening up, maybe a few extra grounds." Cr Cox said.
Part of her motion mentioned winter sport overlapping with the cricket season, which didn't sit well with Cr Dom Figliomeni.
"The only thing that really gives me a bit of heartache is to extend [and] overlap with the cricket season because by nature, that means it's going to impact on cricket," Cr Figliomeni said.
"So we're robbing Peter to pay Paul, which to me is probably not going to achieve the end result because then you're going to have the cricket clubs that are going to have their difficulties and their concerns and their issues."
He suggested Cr Cox remove that part of the motion, to which she agreed.
"To the question about cricket being interrupted, I think it's the reason I said 'community sport'," she said.
"My heart is with soccer, but it applies to all sports and you can easily foresee a future where it is 40 degrees every day for a lot of the summer weekends and it's not safe for the cricketers to play and they need to extend their season.
"I think this equally applies across those codes and especially cricket, which is out there in the hot sun."
The motion also called for the plan to look into drainage and the construction of one or more indoor multi-purpose facilities that could be used in the event of rain - or extreme heat.
"It's about planning now knowing that we're going to have droughts and we're going to have wet years again," Cr Cox said.
"What can we do to be hedging these things? I know a lot of clubs immediately look to synthetic pitches as the answer and it could be that it's part of the picture.
"But the one synthetic pitch that we already do have has provided no relief really for washed-out games because it's already 100 per cent in use."
Cr Cox's motion to call for the development of a climate mitigation plan for community sport was approved.
