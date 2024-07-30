Bail changes for Woonona ex-real estate director accused of touching teen girl

A former Wollongong real estate director accused of sexually touching a teen girl after drugging her has had his bail conditions eased.
Robert Brian Grubb faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 30 where defence lawyer James Howell sought a variation of his client's bail terms, which was consented to by the prosecution.
The 59-year-old had his reporting obligations reduced from twice a week to once, with his curfew condition deleted.
Police have alleged Grubb gave a 17-year-old girl who he had offered a job a book of inspirational quotes before driving her to his Woonona home in August 2023, where he said there were supplies he needed.
At his home he allegedly gave the girl an alcoholic drink and offered her a white substance, which she refused but he snorted.
It was alleged Grubb complimented the girl's body, showed her a variety of sex toys, and asked her if she'd ever tried bondage.
The girl allegedly told him she wasn't comfortable answering, then went to the toilet where she felt disorientated.
It was alleged her next memory was waking up face-down wearing only a g-string - which wasn't hers - with the letters 'S.W.A.T.' printed on it.
Grubb was allegedly rubbing his genitals against hers and filming the encounter.
In a search of Grubb's home police allegedly seized mobile phones, a white powder, a 'S.W.A.T' g-string, a replica machine gun, and BDSM equipment.
Grubb will fight charges of sexual touching without consent, aggravated sexual touching without consent, and recording an intimate image without consent in a district court trial set down for May 2025.
Other charges of supplying a prohibited drug, prohibited drug possession, restricted prescribed substance possession, prohibited weapon possession, and unauthorised firearm possession will be defended in a local court hearing.
Grubb remains on bail with a $20,000 surety previously forfeited to the court hanging over his head.
