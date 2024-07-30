Illawarra Mercury
Council wants to see Warrawong sky towers scaled down

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 30 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 1:00pm
The proposed $996 million "sky towers" over Warrawong Plaza are not supported by Wollongong City Council. But they are keen to work with the developer to come up with something that works.
Wollongong city councillors don't like the sky towers plan for Warrawong Plaza - but are willing to work for something better.

