Council wants to see Warrawong sky towers scaled down

Wollongong city councillors don't like the sky towers plan for Warrawong Plaza - but are willing to work for something better.
At Monday night's meeting the councillors accepted a draft submission to the state government, which said it did not support the 12-tower, 1300-apartment development on top of Warrawong Plaza.
However, they did not rule out the idea that something could be built on top of the shopping centre.
"I acknowledge this proposal, which is a state assessed planning proposal, is a significant one and one that certainly pushes the boundaries in regards to scale and bulk," Cr Tania Brown said.
"But we must work together to find a compromise that suits the location and delivers much-needed homes, particularly to residents of Warrawong. We cannot put our heads in the sand and just say no to anything that looks too hard."
Cr John Dorahy suggested that the Labor councillors had changed their tune on the development, after previously opposing it. Cr Linda Campbell said there was no change, reminding him that the motion still stated the council did not support the development.
For Cr Ann Martin it was clear the proposal needed some work.
"I'm pretty disappointed at the percentage of affordable housing on this site and that it's not in perpetuity, which I think is an important issue particularly in Warrawong, where we have a lot of people in social housing," Cr Martin said.
Cr Dom Figliomeni compared the Warrawong developed to The Works at Corrimal, noting the latter had 500 apartments on a site more than twice as large.
"It really gives me great concern, I have real issues," Cr Figliomeni said.
"I support the total need for affordable housing, but I just cannot see 1300 units in such a small 7ha site when council would not approve 750 at the Corrimal Cokeworks."
In response Cr David Brown said the final number of apartments for the cokeworks site was reached after a long process of negotiation, similar to what Monday night's motion was calling for.
"People remember that backward and forth process," Cr Brown said.
"It's give and take between us and the applicant.The ideas were discussed, the community had a lot of involvement - ultimately, we came to an agreement.
"Now there's going to be back and forth on this one, but we aren't the consent authority."
Cr Janice Kershaw said it was important that, while the current proposal was not supported, that the council remained open to "discuss any additional changes".
"Even though we're not the approving authority, I would still hope that this council wants to be involved in the process and have the ability to make further comments in the future," Cr Kershaw said.
The revised motion was passed with councillors Cameron Walters and John Dorahy voting against it.
