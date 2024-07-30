Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunt for driver after woman finds bullet holes in window of Nowra home

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 30 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This dark blue/dark green VE Holden Commodore Wagon with stock black wheels was seen near the location of a public place shooting near Nowra on July 24, 2024. Picture by supplied
This dark blue/dark green VE Holden Commodore Wagon with stock black wheels was seen near the location of a public place shooting near Nowra on July 24, 2024. Picture by supplied

Bullet holes have been found in the window of a home near Nowra with police calling for information from the public.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.