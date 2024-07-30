Hunt for driver after woman finds bullet holes in window of Nowra home

Bullet holes have been found in the window of a home near Nowra with police calling for information from the public.
"Following inquiries, police established the incident took place about 2.40am, Wednesday, July 24," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"It's believed no one was home at the time of the incident."
Police have called for help to identify the owner and driver of a dark blue/dark green VE Holden Commodore Wagon with stock black wheels that was seen near the property at the time.
The driver and any possible passengers may be able to assist with inquiries.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
