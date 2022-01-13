INSIDE RACING: Prices chase another 'magic million'

news, latest-news, magic-millions, magic-millions-3YO-guineas, jamaea, robert-and-luke-price, luke-price, count-de-rupee

Classy filly Jamaea could give Kembla Grange trainers Robert and Luke Price their second million-dollar windfall inside 77 days if successful in Saturday's Magic Millions 3YO Guineas (1400m) at the Gold Coast. On October 30 last year, the father-son team snaffled $1.5 million for connections when Count De Rupee finished second in Australia's third richest race - the Golden Eagle. With the MM Guineas winner's purse at $1.14m, the former battling Prices are staring down another life-changing moment, with Luke certain the Headwater youngster is primed to go. "She's settled into the Gold Coast well and she's ticking all the boxes," Luke said. "She's in great shape, her trial last week was outstanding, and she's the class horse of the field, there's no doubt about that." Facts and figures suggest Price's confidence is justified. Jamaea has already topped $900,000 in stakes - three times that of any of her rivals in the guineas, a set weights and penalties Listed race restricted to Magic Millions sales graduates. Since winning on debut in a nondescript maiden at Kembla, Jamaea has only faced Listed or Group company - twice successful at Group-2 level. That class chasm is why bookmakers have installed Jamaea $5 favourite ahead of King Of Sparta ($6), I Am Lethal $6.50) and last week's impressive Gold Coast winner Starman ($7). The only question mark is being first-up at 1400m after a late scratching at Doomben on New Years' Day, though an impressive trial hit-out at Aquis Park last week leaves Price confident his fiilly can handle the trip with top hoop Tommy Berry on board. "I think we made the right decision because she came through the week really well and came through that trial even better," he said. "The 1400m first-up is going to be a big ask, but she's had three trials so we've done all we can to have her ready for it. She only had three weeks off after the Golden Rose, so it hasn't been a lengthy spell. "She's a pretty athletic type of filly that doesn't carry a great deal of condition. You can't beat raceday fitness but she only had a trial here a week ago and she's primed to go." Jamaea has barrier eight, one outside Chris-Waller-trained Starman, a perfect scenario according to Price. "Being first-up we'll need as soft a run as we can and a couple of good chances have drawn wide," he said. "I thought the other horse to beat is Starman, he terrific here last week. Tommy can let our girl follow J-Mac (James MacDonald on Starman) everywhere he goes. "If I'm going to be following one in the race, that's the horse I want to tail. I don't want breakneck speed either, just an even tempo." The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

