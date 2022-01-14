Jerrara farm stay submits DA to host weddings, live music

news, latest-news,

A farm stay outside Kiama is hoping to expand into something much larger. Greyleigh, at Jerrara, was launched last spring for short stays after it was bought by national property and construction group Traders in Purple. The group has submitted a development application to seek approval for up to 52 events per year, catering for up to 400 people. Read more: MP's anger as Illawarra Shoalhaven hospitalisations climb These could include weddings, indoor acoustic live music and dinner shows, day-time markets and art exhibitions. A Kiama Council spokesperson confirmed they had received the DA on January 11. It is currently undergoing a pre-lodgement review. If all necessary information has been provided the application will be formally lodged and be available for viewing on the council's DA Tracker. A spokesperson for Traders in Purple said they also hoped to facilitate educational workshops on agriculture and wellness, and host the Artist in Residence Program and writing retreats. "The main objective of these events would be to help build a sense of community and economic revenue for locals - whilst also providing an educational experience to visitors by maintaining the existing agricultural uses onsite," the spokesperson said. "They would give local growers, artists and other small businesses the opportunity to showcase their goods and skills." The site would cater for a maximum of 150 people within the barn and a maximum of 250 people in the outdoor spaces, with onsite parking, including an overflow parking area. Originally established as a working cattle and dairy farm in the 1800's, Greyleigh is situated on 200 acres, with two accommodation options available - the Homestead and the Guesthouse, furnished with vintage or custom-designed pieces. A cabana pool, spa room and outdoor woodfire pizza oven are all on-site, a far cry from farming life 200 years ago. The property is also home to dorper sheep, chickens, alpacas and bees and produces a variety of fruit and vegetables. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/31e35a6a-95d5-4c12-b538-5e172a5d12f3.jpg/r107_0_1608_848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg