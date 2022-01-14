news, latest-news,

ALI Day has extended his Nutri-Grain Ironman Series winning streak to seven, claiming the opening round of the new series at North Bondi on Friday. The series favourite firms to Winx-like odds under the Enduro format that opened proceedings and he didn't disappoint, making his move in the second swim leg. He had company all the way from young gun and Surfer's Paradise training partner Finn Askew, but broke away in the final ski leg for first pick of waves on the way back to the beach. He made no mistake, cruising to the win and laying down the gauntlet to a field that, as a collective, hasn't been able to deny him victory since he returned from a two-year hiatus due to injury. "It sounds funny when you say seven from seven but today was literally just [about] getting off to really a good start," Day told Channel Nine. "If that meant winning it meant winning, but I was also just going for consistency today. It's the start of a really, really long series and I just wanted to get off to a good start. "Finny was pushing me there the whole time and TJ ([Hendy) and Max (Beattie) are there as well so we've got something really special in the water there [at Surfer's Paradise]. "I'm really lucky I've got someone like Finn there to train with and push me every single day. I felt sorry for him at the end there, I was hoping he'd either win or get on the podium but I really hope he gets a win in this series." Series veteran Harriet Brown earlier claimed victory in the women's enduro round to claim the early series lead. Racing continues on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/7229bae9-5553-4767-8e08-e4b443905ca2.JPG/r0_72_3600_2106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg