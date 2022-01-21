Brand-new beachside oasis

news, latest-news, for sale in Thirroul, brand-new home, property, real estate, luxury living, Stone RE - Illawarra, Beachside oasis, Torrens Title home for sale

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Appointed to a high-end finish and radiant with natural light, this stunning well-designed duplex gives a masterclass in family luxury. Providing dual living areas, a gourmet kitchen complete with butler's pantry and all the latest smart home technology, it's equalled in impact only by its exclusive east side address and a level stroll from Thirroul Beach. A glamorous Torrens Title home of impressive style, space and sophistication with an open living zone plus lounge, high ceilings and beautiful oak floors throughout. There's a sleek flow to all-seasons entertaining with barbecue and an easy-care child friendly yard so relaxing here will be a breeze. In the modern kitchen are 40mm stone benchtops and a breakfast bar, integrated appliances and a 900mm gas hob. The elegant master quarters has its own own balcony plus there are two ensuites, five wardrobes and a study nook. Other features of this wonderful home include fully automated lighting, ducted air-conditioning, alarm, garage entry and additional driveway parking. With a commanding high-side setting in a peaceful street, enjoy a prestige lifestyle steps to village and parks with about an hour express train to Sydney. Thirroul is a most desirable suburb with quality schools, boutique shops, cafes and golden beaches. Speak to your real estate agents from Stone Real Estate - Illawarra to make an appointment to view this stunning property.

