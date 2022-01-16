coronavirus,

Wollongong has recorded another COVID-related death, as the state surpasses more than 200 lives lost in the past seven days. NSW Health said the woman, aged in her 80s, was vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more: Illawarra beaches closed due to Tsunami warning, hazardous surf They are yet to reveal whether she had any underlying health conditions and whether she died in hospital, another care facility or at home. The woman was one of 20 people to die with COVID-19 (12 men and eight woman) in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday, January 15. Of those - two people were aged in their 50s, six people were aged in their 70s, seven people were aged in their 80s (including the lady from Wollongong), four people were in their 90s, and one person was older than 100. Read more: Damaging storm leaves Wollongong, Shellharbour in clean-up mode "Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions," NSW Health said in a statement. Meanwhile, there were 1458 new positive COVID-cases recorded (via PCR tests) for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District for the same reporting period. Positive Rapid Antigen Test results are currently only being reported at a state leve. NSW Health update reported there were 34,660 new cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period. Those cases have been broken down into 20,978 through PCR test and almost 14,000 via RAT. Of the 13,682 positive RAT results, 11,204 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days. Of the 13,682 positive RAT results, 11,204 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days. Sunday's numbers come off the back of Saturday's 48,768 cases and 20 deaths. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/b47b0ada-467c-42bc-a200-1268dec6469b.jpg/r0_231_4554_2804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg