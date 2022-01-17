coronavirus, COVID-19 cases, Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), Shellharbour LGA, Shoalhaven LGA ', Kiama LGA, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID cases, NSW Health

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has recorded 1058 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. These figures are based on PCR tests only and do not include positive cases from self-reported rapid antigen tests (RATs), which the public was asked to report from last Wednesday. It includes 565 cases in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 222 cases in Shellharbour LGA, 233 cases in the Shoalhaven LGA and 38 cases in Kiama LGA. Read more: Illawarra COVID testing clinics reopen after four days It comes as NSW recorded a total of 29,504 new cases in the 24-hour period. Of those, 17,646 were from PCR tests and 11,858 were from RATs. There are 2776 patients admitted to NSW hospitals, of which 203 are in intensive care and 61 are on ventilators. A further 17 people died in the 24-hour reporting period, including 12 men and five women. One person was aged in their 60s, four people were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and three were in their 90s. Fourteen were fully vaccinated, while one person had received one dose. Two were unvaccinated. . It brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 885. There were no local deaths reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the district. The Mercury has asked ISLHD if any of these are in intensive care and require ventilation. A breakdown of the new cases via postcode is as follows: Wollongong LGA: 2500 - 127; 2502 - 45; 2505 - 21; 2506 - 20; 2508 - 20; 2515 - 35; 2516 - 23; 2517 - 32; 2518 - 50; 2519 - 47; 2525 - 27; 2526 - 45; 2530 - 73; Shellharbour LGA: 2527 - 71; 2528 - 85; 2529 - 66; Shoalhaven LGA: 2535 - 12; 2538 - 8; 2539 - 74; 2540 - 89; 2541 - 50; Kiama LGA: 2533 - 19; 2534 - 19. ISLHD said more than 32,700 COVID-19 PCR tests were carried out in the Illawarra Shoalhaven for the week ending Sunday, January 16, 2022. It is not known if or when RTA results will be included in the ISLHD figures. "Positive RATs are being reported at a state level by NSW Health, however the data is not currently available at a local health district level," ISLHD said today. According to NSW Health, there are 338,613 active COVID cases in NSW. NSW Health is continuing to encourage anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or booster to book one via the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder. According to NSW Health, 25.4 per cent of people in NSW aged 18 and over have had a booster shot. For first shots, 95.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a vaccine while 93.8 per are fully vaccinated. Children aged 12 to 15 have a first-dose vaccination rate of 82.1 per cent and 78.3 per cent have received two doses. Vaccination of children aged five to 11 commenced last Monday and so far 25.4 per cent have received a first dose.

