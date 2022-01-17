Woonona residents sick of getting dumped on

news, latest-news,

Two Woonona streets have become a haven for illegal dumping, and residents have had a gutful. Piles of junk up to almost a metre in height, including couches, broken TVs, and dirty nappies, lie strewn for 20 metres along Carrington Street, before continuing around the corner on Lawrence Street. No-one seems willing to take responsibility. Read more: How a volcano forced a Tsunami warning on the Illawarra coast Resident Nicole Green has lived in the area for 15 years and says it has always been an issue, but says it has gotten worse in recent years, with the current pile growing since November. "Someone decides they're going to throw out a lounge, and that's how it starts every time," she said. "It comes up frequently on the street group chat; we all know when it starts here we go, there's another battle on. "We're sick of reporting it and nothing happens." The nearby property is owned by Property NSW, who say they were not aware of the current pile until January. A spokesperson said they had contacted Wollongong City Council and arranged for the rubbish to be removed, but were aware it had not yet happened. "We are working with the council to get it removed as soon as possible," they said. A spokesperson for Wollongong City Council said they were contacted in late December. "Council contacted the NSW Land and Housing Corporation organisation about the removal of waste from adjacent to their property," the spokesperson said. "We were advised last week that arrangements had been made with Remondis for its removal. "Remondis are scheduled to sort and remove this large volume of waste in stages over the coming days. "Council is investigating the illegally dumped waste and encourages anyone from our community with information to contact the council. "Our On-Call Household Clean-up service remains operational throughout the lockdown period and we encourage residents to make use of this initiative. All households, including tenants, in the Wollongong Local Government Area are entitled to two On-Call Household Clean-up collections per residential property each financial year." Ms Green said however that more action needed to be taken to combat the ongoing issue. "None of us really want cameras on our street, but they say it's illegal dumping yet can't seem to catch the people doing it," she said. "There's glass everywhere on the street, on the footpath, in the grass, bits of rusty metal poking out - there's plenty of kids on the street and that's another concern. "No matter what we do we don't seem to be getting anywhere." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/29e1ed24-f647-498d-a60f-1203b4f5c9a1.jpg/r0_193_3804_2342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg