coronavirus, COVID-19, Omicron, Wollongong Hospital, GoFundMe campaign, GoFundMe campaign free coffee day, GoFundMe campaign free coffee day Wollongong Hospital, Justine McKenna, The Greens

A North Wollongong woman has come up with a heartwarming way to thank healthcare workers who are at the frontline battling the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Justine McKenna started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to hold a 'free coffee day' for staff at Wollongong Hospital. Ms McKenna, 27, who works in IT for Wollongong-based start-up Accelo, said she was prompted to act to "give back to the people that work day in and day out in such difficult, demanding and risky conditions". "My mum used to work as a midwife and I know the long hours that nurses in particular work, without the pandemic," she said. "COVID-19 has impacted a lot of lives, especially our healthcare workers They have been tirelessly working long hours at such high risks. "I [and] a lot of my friends and community would love to be able to give back, and this is our way of showing we care and giving our utmost thanks and gratitude." Ms McKenna set a fundraising target of $4000. As at 2pm Monday, she had raised $3785. "After the campaign is over, the funds will be donated to Charlotte Cafe in the hospital for all staff to grab a free coffee," she said. Her efforts come as the Greens party this week launched a NurseKeeper campaign In response to what it says is the alarming number of exhausted and burnt out nurses and paramedics in NSW who had in recent weeks. The Greens have written to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet asking him to immediately introduce pandemic payments and bonuses for nurses and paramedics. Details: You can support the GoFundMe coffee campaign by clicking here. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/15e93370-9b94-4fea-8276-db4952bfa088.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg