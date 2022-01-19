Here's who topped each subject in the HSC

news, latest-news,

Year 12 students across NSW will find out who the top achievers of their year are today, with the rest of the High School Certificate results coming on Thursday. The results of the annual HSC will be released in full on Thursday, January 20, four days earlier than scheduled. Results will be delivered via SMS and email to the outgoing class in NSW on Thursday from 6am, ahead of the planned January 24 date. The students faced a delayed start to their written exams last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Year 12 students wore masks during their HSC exams and were not allowed to borrow or share equipment such as pens or calculators, while shaking hands or hugging was banned. The delayed exam schedule also set back the date that results were to be delivered to students and schools.

