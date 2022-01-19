coronavirus,

Another two people from Wollongong have died with COVID-19, including a woman in her 40s. Her death and that of a man in his 80s were reported on Wednesday. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District said both people were vaccinated and the woman had significant underlying health conditions. They were among 32 deaths of people aged from their 40s to 90s reported by NSW Health on Wednesday. Twenty-three had received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine, one had one dose, and eight were not vaccinated. There were 2288 new COVID cases recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday: 1728 were from PCR tests, while 560 were from rapid antigen tests. Of the cases detected from PCR tests, 956 are from Wollongong, 341 are from Shellharbour, 63 are from Kiama, and 368 are from Shoalhaven. NSW has recorded 32,297 new positive cases, with 19,847 positive PCR test results and 12,450 from rapid antigen tests. Of the RAT results, 10,417 were from the previous seven days. There are now 2863 patients in hospital with COVID, including 217 in intensive care, of whom 66 need ventilation. Illawarra Shoalhaven hospitals are treating 142 COVID patients. NSW Health will make made booster vaccine doses available to people three months after their second dose at its vaccination hubs. People who wish to receive their booster at a pharmacy or GP clinic will have to wait until January 31 for the gap between shots to reduce from four months to three months. Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant urged people to get their booster shot, saying she could not stress enough how important it was.

