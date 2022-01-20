coronavirus, COVID-19, Omicron, Wollongong Hospital, GoFundMe campaign, GoFundMe campaign free coffee day, GoFundMe campaign free coffee day Wollongong Hospital, Justine McKenna, The Greens

We asked, and you delivered. A plan to raise enough money to hold a 'free coffee day' for staff at Wollongong Hospital has been embraced by the Illawarra community, with the fundraising target smashed since the Mercury ran a story on Monday. Justine McKenna, 27, of North Wollongong, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to hold a 'free coffee day' for staff at Wollongong Hospital to thank healthcare workers who are at the frontline battling the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: Greens' party launches NurseKeeper campaign calling for $5000 pandemic payments to nurses, paramedics Ms McKenna, 27, who works in IT for Wollongong-based start-up Accelo, said she was prompted to act to "give back to the people that work day in and day out in such difficult, demanding and risky conditions". She originally set a fundraising target of $4000. As at 10am today, she had raised more than $8000 from 250 donations - the largest being $1000. Ms McKenna said she would now extend the campaign until next week after being blown away by the "crazy, amazing" response. "I am shocked by the reaction and just very, very grateful," she said. "Since the article came out, lots of local groups have shared the story on Facebook and Instagram, and the comments have been really great as well." Ms McKenna had planned to donate the funds to Charlotte Cafe in Wollongong Hospital so staff could grab a free coffee on a designated day to be announced. But with more than $8000 now raised - and counting - she is exploring other options as well, including partnering with a cafe near Shoalhaven Hospital so staff there can also share in the goodwill. Details: You can support the GoFundMe coffee campaign by clicking here. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

