The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has recorded 1806 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night and one death. A man in his 80s from the Kiama Local Government Area who was vaccinated against COVID-19 has died. "The local health district expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones," ISLHD said in its daily COVID-19 update. He was one of 25 people who died in the 24-hour reporting period, including 16 men and nine women. Read more: Teachers Federation slams bi-weekly RAT plans There are 137 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the district. The ISLHD does not provide details of how many are in intensive care or require ventilation. According to ISLHD, the latest COVID figures for the region include both PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), which were counted for the first time this week. PCR tests accounted for 1292 cases while 515 were from RATs. A breakdown of the PCR tests only shows 694 cases were in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 233 cases were in Shellharbour LGA, 316 cases were in the Shoalhaven LGA and 48 cases were in Kiama LGA. A breakdown of the new positive cases detected by PCR test via postcode is as follows: Wollongong LGA: 2500 - 171; 2502 - 45; 2505 - 14; 2506 - 30; 2508 - 22; 2515 - 42; 2516 - 15; 2517 - 44; 2518 - 43; 2519 - 46; 2525 - 38; 2526 - 55; 2530 - 129; Shellharbour LGA: 2527 - 92; 2528 - 64; 2529 - 77; Shoalhaven LGA: 2535 - 25; 2538 - 2; 2539 - 49; 2540 - 155; 2541 - 85; Kiama LGA: 2533 - 39; 2534 - 9. It comes as NSW recorded a total of 30,825 new cases in the 24-hour period. Of those, 17,647 were from PCR tests and 13,178 were from RATs. There are 2781 patients admitted to NSW hospitals, of which 212 are in intensive care and 68 are on ventilators. Of the 25 people who died in the past 24 hours, one person was aged in their 30s, two were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s, four were in their 90s and one was over 100. NSW Health said the person aged in their 30s who died had received three doses of a vaccine but had serious underlying health conditions. "Of the 25 people who died, 16 had received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received one dose and eight were not vaccinated," NSW Health said. "Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions." It brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 978. There are currently 278,324 active cases in NSW. NSW Health is continuing to encourage everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder. According to NSW Health, 29 per cent of people in NSW aged 18 and over have had a booster shot. 93.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a vaccine. For children aged 12 to 15, 78.3 per cent have received two doses. For children aged five to 11, the one-dose vaccination rate is 19.1 per cent.

