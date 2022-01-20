Wollongong father eyeing world record for noble cause

news, latest-news,

TALK about not skipping leg day. Not avoiding the most dreaded of training days is a constant mantra among gym-goers, but most won't lift in a lifetime what Andrew Webb plans on conquering in a single hour. The accountant-by-day plans on lifting a record 60,000 kilos, with an accompanying dollar for each, in an effort to raise funds for the Aspect South Coast School for children with autism. After registering it with Guinness World Records, Webb will be looking to officially break the record for most weight squatted in one hour. "The current world record is 57,717 kilos set about 10 years ago. My goal is to crack 60,000," Webb said. "It's a nice round number and it's exactly a thousand kilos a minute for one hour. I did a fundraiser a few years ago where I lifted a hundred tonnes in a day across the bench, squat and deadlift, so I'm no stranger to this sort of thing, but this is definitely a step up." Read more: Wallace and Quinlan re-unite in Canaries colours It means daily trips to Black Diamond Boxing and Fitness where he will attempt the record on April 3. In what should come as no surprise for a professional number cruncher, there is a spreadsheet involved. "A marathon is the best analogy. You don't run marathons in training, you build up to it and run the final distance once," Webb said. "At the moment I'll go in and lift 30-40,000 [kilos] in an afternoon. Recovery's the big thing. It's no good coming in, knocking out a big session and not being able to walk for three days. I need to be able to get back to it within a day or two. "There's a bit of a science to it. If you go to heavy you kill yourself early, if you go to light you run out of time. I'm still playing around to find the exact sweet spot [for each lift], but it'll be around that 60-70 kilo mark." So is he just a masochist or... "It's a fundraiser for the Aspect South Coast School for children on the Autism Spectrum," he explains. "My son Callum, who's now 13, was previously a student at Aspect but unfortunately Aspect only has a primary school. There's no high school for these kids and it's certainly not due to lack of demand. "They would love to have a high school but it's a project on the horizon and that's what this fundraiser is for. It'll obviously cost a lot more to organise a high school than can be raised in one fundraiser but this is what it's going towards. "The attempt will coincide with World Autism Day on April 2 and I'll be attempting on the Sunday April 3. My goal's $60,000, so a dollar for every kilo." The journey can be followed, and donations made, via the Lifting4Autism Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/1e69a715-9026-4057-89f3-a7c5750ad67d.jpg/r0_285_4652_2913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg