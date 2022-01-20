Cricket set to get green light on Saturday

news, latest-news,

Empty fields and dark skies have been an unwelcomed, familiar sight for local cricketers this season but Cricket Illawarra is investigating ways to make up for lost time. The region's senior competition has felt the full wrath of El Nina in 2021-22, with the majority of rounds being called off in recent months. It's an issue that has plagued Cricket Illawarra, however administrator Glenn Bridge says they are searching for a resolution. Among the suggestions are a revamp of the competition's first grade format. "It's probably been the worst year that we've had weather-wise, but what can you do? You can't control the weather," Bridge said. "There's a consideration that the semi-finals and finals may be abolished to allow two extra rounds to be played that have been washed out. That's a possibility, but it's not confirmed. But it's a consideration at this stage." However, it's not all doom and gloom, with Cricket Illawarra giving a glimmer of hope that games will go ahead this Saturday - with University versus Dapto at University Oval the only cancellation as of Friday - despite more rain being forecast. If play goes ahead, the Lighthouse Keepers will host Balgownie at North Dalton Park; Wests will meet Corrimal at Figtree Oval; Port Kembla face Helensburgh at King George V Oval and the Butchers will tackle Keira at Hollymount-East Park. "At the moment, all games are on," Bridge said. "I've been liaising with council all day and all covers should be down tonight. We expect that most games will be played this weekend." Poor weather has also decimated South Coast Cricket's competition this season, with the majority of senior matches being called off. Just one full innings was completed in first grade last weekend, with the Rail mustering 9/261 from 46 overs against Shellharbour at Croome Oval. In reply, the visitors were 1/22 when play was abandoned. If first grade matches are given the green light on Saturday, the Rail will meet Lake Illawarra at Croome Oval; Shellharbour face Albion Park at Scout Willoughby Oval and Oak Flats will take on Kiama at Geoff Shaw Oval. Kookas have the bye.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/1a296dea-5929-42b9-8c58-6ed13f8aff12.jpg/r0_160_3834_2326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg