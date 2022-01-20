news, latest-news,

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition after being involved in alleged stabbing incident at Kinghorne Street, Nowra. Four ambulances and a Toll ambulance helicopter responded to calls of a stabbing around 1.30pm on Thursday, January 20. Further details about the type of incident could not be confirmed at this stage. The man was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital and it is unknown whether he will be airlifted to another hospital. A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance confirmed the man is "conscious and breathing". Police are continuing investigations and said more details will emerge by the end of the day. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/822f8af2-02b7-44f4-b394-4ee997b5bbd3.jpg/r1_30_596_366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg