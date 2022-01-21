news, latest-news,

Union leaders have united in the most reverent of tributes for Wollongong labor movement legend Fred Moore, who died today just short of his 100th birthday. "The greatest South Coast unionist ever to march the streets" is how Mr Moore was described in a joint statement from the South Coast Labor Council and the miners' union, the CFMEU. Mr Moore passed away peacefully with family at his side, aged 99. He was hailed as a champion of working people, Indigenous people, peace - and when he spoke, people listened. "The working class, social justice and International solidarity movements have lost a giant but gained so much from his leadership, comradeship, courage and principle," the union statement, from Arthur Rorris, Andy Davey and Paddy Gorman said. Read more: National meeting provides 'cold comfort' for Illawarra teachers "He taught us the power of unity and laid the foundations of Uniontown. Unswerving in his resoluteness and conviction he famously declared: 'when the workers take to the streets - the streets belong to the workers' "When Fred spoke comrades listened - decency, unity, respect and justice were not just ends for Fred, they were his means as well." A mark of the esteem in which Mr Moore was held was that when the coronavirus caused the 2020 May Day march to be cancelled for the first time, unions instead took the "march" to his house and set up on his front lawn. "From the southern coal fields he emerged as leader but was not content with increasing the pay, conditions and safety of miners under the ground, he led the struggle above the ground as well for peace and socialism and an end to racism and exploitation in all its forms," the unionists wrote. "The name Fred Moore became synonymous with solidarity with workers and their communities here and abroad. "In 1961 he was the driving force together with emerging first nations leaders in establishing the South Coast Aboriginal Advancement League. "It is now regarded as an iconic and formidable action based movement which predated the 1967 referendum and Wave Hill walk off and was an integral supporter of both. Fred was one of very few non-indigenous people to have been made an honorary elder of the Aboriginal community in the region. "The May Day movement, the annual marches, toasts and activities were Fred's favourite annual events as he took pride in marching at the head of both the Wollongong and Sydney parades and as a life member of both committees. Mr Moore was made a life member of many organisations, including his own Mining and Energy Union, the South Coast Labour Council and the Maritime Union of Australia. "Fred leaves us a legacy of struggle, solidarity and working class leadership that will drive and inspire workers, activists and champions for justice for many generations to come," the union statement said. "On May Day and every day that workers are fighting for justice, whether it be on the picket lines, in rallies, marches and in the workplace, Fred will be in our hearts." Sign up for breaking news emails below:

