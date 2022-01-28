news, latest-news,

Police are again appealing for information on a missing man who was last seen leaving a Kiama hotel earlier this month. Police have sent a geo-targeted text message to people in the Kiama and Jervis Bay areas regarding Sathyendra Subbanna, who was reported missing on January 13 when he failed to return to work after some time off. Initial inquiries revealed the 62-year-old was last seen leaving a home in Cochrane Street, Minto on December 14, but he was then spotted on CCTV footage leaving a hotel on Bong Bong Street, Kiama about 9am on January 18. Read more: Boaters targeted in Lake Illawarra maritime compliance blitz Serious concerns are held for his welfare. Sathyendra is described as being of Indian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and a grey/white moustache. He was seen wearing black button-up shirt, black jacket, black long pants, black and white shoes, black hat and carrying a white/grey backpack with a large yellow smiley face. He is known to frequent the Campbelltown area and areas of the South Coast, including Kiama and Jervis Bay. Anyone with information about Sathyendra's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/6759df84-509e-42f1-82fb-51652da67176.png/r0_76_1330_827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg