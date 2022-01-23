coronavirus,

Two Wollongong men have died with COVID-19 while the Illawarra Shoalhaven has recorded another 995 cases of the virus. The men were aged in their 60s and 70s, and both were vaccinated against COVID. They were among 34 deaths reported on Sunday. Of the 995 new infections, 647 came from PCR tests: 302 from Wollongong, 180 from Shellharbour, 34 from Kiama, and 131 from Shoalhaven. Read more: Masks, twice weekly RATs as NSW schools set to return A geographical breakdown of the cases detected from rapid antigen tests is not available. The new cases were among 20,324 reported in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday, 13,620 of them detected through PCR tests. Of the 6704 positive rapid antigen test results reported in that period, 6165 were from tests taken in the previous seven days. There are 2712 patients with COVID in hospital, of whom 189 are receiving intensive care and 72 are on ventilators. Read more: Hundreds turn out to protest Kiama development There are 149 people in hospital in the Illawarra Shoalhaven as a result of COVID. Across NSW, almost 33 per cent of adults and immunocompromised people have received a third dose of the COVID vaccine, while 26.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first dose. Over 78 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds have had two shots. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/40c86097-7d92-4894-aa87-e180a22fd90e.jpg/r0_269_5110_3156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg