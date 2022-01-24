news, latest-news,

Surf lifesavers are urging people to be safe around the water on Australia Day, with more rescues and drownings so far this season than last. "Australia Day last year saw one-fifth of the total rescues performed right throughout NSW in that holiday period," Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive officer Steven Pearce said at the weekend. Mr Pearce said drownings occurred on unpatrolled sections of the beach. Read more: Illawarra parents concerned about back to school plan "It's imperative you come to a patrolled location," he said. He also urged people not to swim after drinking, and to listen to lifesavers and lifeguards. SLSNSW president George Shales said this time last year, there had been four drownings at beaches; this year, the terrible toll stood at 15. "That's 15 lives that don't go home to their parents," Mr Shales said. Illawarra beaches are likely to be busy on Australia Day, which is shaping up to be a warm one. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting partly cloudy conditions with only a slight chance of rain, and a top of 25 degrees in both Wollongong and Kiama, and 27 at Albion Park. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/8f5c7ee7-447f-4d79-a387-05a2a38d9c93.jpg/r0_185_5472_3277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg