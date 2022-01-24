Stinson eager to build in NSW Amateur Championships at The Links Shell Cove

news, latest-news,

Grahame Stinson is confident a little bit of local knowledge will enable him to soar up the leaderboard on the second day of the NSW Amateur Championships. The Illawarra veteran was impressive in Monday's first round, firing a 66 to sit four under at Wollongong Golf Club. Stinson, in his first NSW Amateur, is currently in a tie for 14th, six shots behind leader Jye Pickin. Read more: Stanwell Park's Cox ready for lift off at Winter Olympics The Newcastle talent shot a course record 10 under at The Links Shell Cove to hold an outright lead of the event. Mollymook's Jye Halls is one shot back in equal second, alongside Jack Buchanan and Connor Fewkes. Stinson will shift to his local course on Tuesday, the 54-year-old to take to The Links Shell Cove for the second round. With windy conditions forecast, the amateur is confident he will thrive on his home turf. "That's the best round I've had in a big tournament," Stinson said. "Hopefully on my home track on Tuesday I can do it all again. "It will probably be a little bit windy. I play in the wind at The Links all the time, hopefully that holds me in good stead. "I know where to hit it, I know the greens can be quick. I'm looking forward to it, it should be fun." The top 32 male golfers after Tuesday's round will progress to Wednesday's match play, the event culminating in a 36-hole final at The Links Shell Cove on Friday. Stinson was consistent throughout Monday's round and he knows he must maintain that form if he is to go deep in the tournament. "Fairways and greens are the key. If I can hit my fairways I'm not too far away. "If I can hit the greens, it's two putts for a par or I can make birdies. I've just got to stay in the moment, can't get ahead of myself." The women's tournament also kicked off at The Links Shell Cove on Monday, with Sarah Hammett and Justice Bosio joint leaders at seven under. Port Kembla product Selena Bosevski is the leading Illawarra chance, five shots back and tied for fifth. Tuesday will also see the NSW Mini Golf Open take place at The Links Shell Cove, culminating with the final under lights.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/2c2b347c-0de0-4926-8ae0-bcab3cd7e491.jpg/r136_368_2240_1557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg