More than 35,000 hopeful university applicants can begin planning their year ahead with the release today of January Round 2 offers for study in 2022. Applicants received their offers via email from 7.30am and can also view them on UAC's website. "Even though we've had lots of early offers already, this is the first offers that have been made to Year 12 students based on their ATAR. This includes not only NSW HSC students who received their results last week, but all Year 12s across Australia who have been waiting on offers to courses that rely on ATAR for entry," Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) marketing and engagement general manager Kim Paino said. Read more: Deal 'taints' Aboriginal flag says Wollongong Indigenous artist Universities have also released the Lowest Selection Rank (previously known as a cut-off) required for entry into each course. Applicants have until midnight on Saturday, January 29 to change preferences to be included in February Round 1 on Thursday, February 3. Applications for study in semester 1 are open until Friday, February 4. More information is available on UAC's website.

