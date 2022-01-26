news, latest-news,

Labor councillor Tania Brown has emerged as the firm favourite to secure the role of Wollongong deputy lord mayor next Monday. The second-time councillor was first appointed to the role in 2019 and is expected to be voted into the position again at the first council meeting of the term. Cr Brown confirmed to the Mercury on Wednesday she would contest the vote, saying she was already confident her five fellow Labor councillors would support her tilt. "I think my strong showing at the recent election shows there is community support behind my candidacy and I hope my colleagues recognise that," she said, referencing her almost successful attempt to unseat incumbent lord mayor Gordon Bradbery. "I've been having some conversations with my colleagues and I'm hopeful of support. "I've got two years experience in role, [during which time] I've tried to ... drive a policy agenda." Liberal councillor John Dorahy is expected to challenge Cr Brown for the job, however admitted he was not optimistic about his chances given the traditional alliances that exist between Labor and the Greens, who together hold an eight-councillor majority. "I think it would be good if we have an opportunity to do so, but it will be extremely difficult given Labor has six councillors and the Green have two," he said. "I think the best thing that could happen would be an agreement that there be a model of sharing it across each of the [political] groups." When asked why he back himself in the role, Cr Dorahy said his life experiences, combined with his business acumen and empathy with the community made him the best person for the role. He also took aim at what he said was a lack of effective advocacy for the city in recent years. "We need someone who can knock on doors and open doors politically," he said. The Greens will also put forward a candidate for the deputy vote, however Cath Blakey confirmed they were yet to decide if it would be her or Mithra Cox standing. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/7b49e2bd-2e5e-41e5-9aa1-db626c2580d1.jpeg/r12_0_454_250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg