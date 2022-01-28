news, latest-news, Jamberoo, 42 Tate place, golf course, house for sale, illawarra property, Elders jamberoo

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 3 With an incredibly generous view over the Jamberoo Golf Club and a closer more intimate view down the third fairway, this large family home on a 1317sqm block offers a family life in the country with all trimmings. Positioned in a quiet cul de sac within a short stroll to the Jamberoo Village, this very spacious home is surrounded by wide verandahs, terraces, manicured gardens and a pristine swimming pool. Fairways, as the home is affectionately known, offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms (including ensuite), study, studio for music or dance, lounge and family rooms on both levels and a spacious kitchen with golf course or garden views from every room. There are copious amounts of storage within the home and a large double garage with extra laundry and full height workshop. Little extras like solar hot water, solar heating for the pool, extra carport and ducted air-conditioning throughout mean a multi-generational family or a home office environment could easily be accommodated with enough space for everybody to enjoy a country lifestyle with a village atmosphere. Take the opportunity to sit a while and enjoy the view from the terrace or the covered verandah and consider the possibilities of enjoying the lovely home and view each day. Jamberoo Village is 10 minutes to the South Coast beaches of Kiama, 20 minutes to Wollongong and 90 minutes to Sydney. Contact Vivienne Marris at Elders Real Estate Jamberoo to find out more about this spectacular property and to arrange an inspection.

