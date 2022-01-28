news, latest-news,

The last eight lots in the highly sought after 'Serenity Ridge' off Beach Road, just east of Berry are on the market. 'Serenity Ridge' is a new subdivision of 28 lots ranging from one hectare to 4.48 ha in size. The first 20 lots were put on the market in two stages early last year. The final eight lots are approximately one hectare each. Marketing agents Ray White Double Bay Founder Craig Pontey, along with Kate Morgan of Ray White Gerringong and Shane Hilaire of Ray White Berry said the land blocks were "a very rare find". The first 20 lots were sold in two releases in March and April last year (2021) with prices for one hectare lots ranging from $1.51 - $1.855 million at that time. "This is a rare find on the South Coast offering the ultimate crossover between a residential and rural lifestyle with great rural views, just minutes to the beach," Ms Morgan said. "Situated between Seven Mile Beach and the Berry township, the final lots offer the discerning buyer a great opportunity to build their dream lifestyle home." The final eight lots will be auctioned on February 20 at the Berry School of Arts. Registrations from 11am with the auction at noon. Agents will be on site each Saturday from 1-2pm from January 29, until auction. "The previous blocks have been much sought after," Ms Morgan said. "The location is less than two hours from Sydney, the Berry township is five minutes away with its many restaurants, cafes and wineries. "It's only two kilometres to stunning Seven Mile Beach and boasts some stunning views of Saddleback, Woodhill, Berry and Cambewarra mountains." The former dairy and cattle farm, set on luscious rolling land, at 510 Beach Road, Berry literally oozes charm. Jim and Enid Hall bought the partly developed dairy farm in 1961 off Jim's father who bought the land initially in 1958. For 32 years, Jim and Enid milked their herd of Friesan cows. Some 31 years ago, the Halls semi-retired and converted the dairy farm into a beef cattle business. In 2013, their adult children started discussions with Shoalhaven City Council to rezone the property for a large lot residential rural subdivision. James Hall passed away in 2015 but his memory lives on in lot number 10, the biggest block at 4.4ha and houses a remnant bushland patch called "Jim's Forest". We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

