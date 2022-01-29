coronavirus, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, COVID, COVID-19, pandemic, case numbers, breakdown, postcode

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District will no longer report local case numbers by LGA and postcode on weekends. The change was announced yesterday, January 28 by the local health district. Read more: Meet the Wollongong doctor launching her career in her hometown The change comes as the region records 782 positive cases in the last 24 hours, with 511 from PCR tests and 271 from Rapid Antigen Tests. The total number is an increase on yesterday's figure of 602. There were no deaths recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Local case numbers will still be included in the daily NSW Health update, however the breakdown by postcode will only be available on weekdays. The next detailed district update will be released on Monday, January 31. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

