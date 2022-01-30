news, latest-news,

Two Shoalhaven beaches have been included in the Top 10 Best Australian Beaches 2022. This success comes hot of the heels of Shoalhaven ranking No 93 of the 100 Most Loved Destinations Around the World 2021. This was the first time Tourism Sentiment Index ranked destinations that are most loved. These Leading Places are the 100 most loved destinations in 2021 according to consumer sentiment - what people really feel. Being named in the rankings means Shoalhaven has earned the love and an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score® during one of the toughest years the tourism industry has faced. "It's an honour for the Shoalhaven to be included in the 100 most loved destinations on earth. A huge accomplishment in these difficult times for our tourism industry. Our community and businesses rely on tourism which supports 6000 jobs and is a 1-billion-dollar industry annually," Shoalhaven City Council tourism manager Coralie Bell said. "It's a long road to recovery after losing more than 200 million dollars in 2020 alone due to COVID-19 lockdowns but our tourism operators are championing a big comeback and it's fantastic that travellers think we're amazing too." Read more: Meet the Wollongong doctor launching her career in her hometown Meantime, Tourism Australia appointed friend of Australia and beach expert, Brad Farmer chose the Top 10 Best Australian Beaches 2022. Today he joined Shoalhaven's Gadhungal Murring cultural dancers at Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club to announce the list. Depot Beach and Murray's Beach in the Shoalhaven LGA were rated eighth and ninth respectively. The list of winners this year focuses on nature-based locations, quirky spots within easy reach of cities, and also celebrates the significant cultural value of the coast to First Nations people. Murramarang National Park's Depot Beach features a towering spotted gum forest and scenic rainforest walks, whereas Booderee National Park's Murray's Beach, is co-managed by Parks Australia with the Wreck Bay Community similar to Uluru and Kakadu National Park. Read more: Illawarra engineer's 'simple idea' to end climate change culture wars "Having two beaches in the top 10 for Australia is incredible," Ms Bell said. "The region has so many great experiences on offer, not only do we have 100 beautiful beaches, but we have a thriving art and culture scene, great food and wine, and amazing nature-based experiences. "This announcement comes off the back of consistent efforts over the past five years to promote off-season experiences that showcase the Shoalhaven as a winter destination in order to sustain year-round jobs for the region."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/d5b600da-fe54-42b3-af4d-43300865680a.jpg/r17_373_6983_4309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg