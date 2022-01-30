'All I can do is pray': Wollongong's Ukrainian community share their fears

news, latest-news,

Ukrainians in Wollongong are watching the news with a sense of dread. Russia has assembled an estimated 120,000 troops on the border with Ukraine according to reports. "It's happening all over again," said one woman from the Wollongong Ukrainian church, who preferred not to be named. "Everything we grew up hearing our parents tell us about, it's bringing back all the history. "All I can do is pray." Read more: Meet the Wollongong doctor launching her career in her hometown Father Simon Ckuj is the priest in charge of the small Ukrainian community in the Illawarra. He said the oldest members of his congregation had lived through Russian occupation. "They've seen destruction, they know what war can do," he said. "Many are still in contact with family members who live there and are worried - it tears at the heart to witness something like this again." Parishoner Irena Caruana agreed. Much of her extended family remains in Ukraine, and she fears for what their future may hold. "When I took my mother back to Ukraine in her 70s she couldn't rest, every time she heard a noise she woke up, she thought someone was knocking at the door for her," Irena said. "She couldn't let me out of her sight. That fear was still there. "My extended family is still there and they're very frightened, they've been frightened since the takeover of Crimea. "They know it's just a matter of time." Father Simon said that fear was in competition with the hopes of a young nation. While many people might associate Ukraine with the Chernobyl and MH-17 disasters, Ukrainian culture and history encompasses far more - such as a penchant for Eurovision. "It is a fledgling democracy still living in the post-Soviet world and suffering from that legacy," he said. "On the other hand, when I've travelled there I'm struck by the number of young people everywhere, they are very highly educated, and the cafes and restaurants are vibrant and full of joy. "We have our own identity, unique language, culture, songs and national soccer team - we have won Eurovision twice in past few years. "It's not a backwater - it's the largest geographic country on the European continent, after Russia, and home to 40 million people." Father Simon said the dearest hope for many of those people was peace, independence, and integration a part of Europe. A war with Russia would dash many of these hopes. He said the best way for Australians to help was to educate themselves about the conflict, and donate through a reputable organisation suh as Caritas Ukraine. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

