Wollongong has recorded another two COVID-related deaths, while the Illawarra Shoalhaven has seen 580 new cases of the virus. The two Wollongong residents who died with the virus were among 27 deaths NSW Health reported on Monday. These include people aged from their 60s to their 90s. Read more: Mount Warrigal man battles second COVID infection in a month Eight people had received three doses of the COVID vaccine, 16 people had had two doses, and three people were unvaccinated. There have now been 1394 COVID-related deaths in NSW since the pandemic began. Of the new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, 304 were from Wollongong, 116 from Shellharbour, 26 from Kiama, and 134 from Shoalhaven. The state has seen another 13,026 COVID cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday. There are 2779 COVID patients in NSW hospitals, including 184 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven. Intensive care units are treating 185 people, 67 of whom are on ventilators. Read more: Just get a blood test: Mayor's message after shock cancer diagnosis Over 39 per cent of adults in NSW have now received a booster shot of the vaccine and health authorities continue to urge those eligible - that is, adults who had their second dose at least three months ago - to come forward to a vaccination centre, GP or pharmacist for this next jab. "I can't be clearer that a booster is essential in providing and maximising your protection against the Omicron variant," chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said. "Two doses against the Omicron variant are not sufficient, you need the third dose... Please get that booster dose, and get it as soon as possible." The proportion of 12 to 15-year-olds who have had one vaccine shot sits at 83.2 per cent, while 78.5 per cent have had two. Meanwhile, 38.7 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have had their first dose.

