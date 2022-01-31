NSW government announces $500 before and after school care vouchers for parents

coronavirus,

The NSW government has announced a $500 voucher for before and after school care for parents to help balance work and family life during the pandemic. Parents will get $500 per child in the form of a voucher via the Service NSW app from the end of February. It marks a $155 million investment by the government. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said being a parent in the past few years has been tough and the vouchers would help with work-life balance. "Being a parent in the pandemic has been incredibly tough, balancing home schooling with work we want to do whatever we can to improve that daily juggle. So this announcement today, this $500 voucher will put downward pressure on family budgets but importantly, help mums and dads balance work and family life". "We know it's been a challenge, we know in a modern environment, getting up and going to work, getting the kids to school, doing those things can become enormously challenging and difficult," Mr Perrottet said. "This before and after school care voucher will provide assistance for mums and dads across our state." IN OTHER NEWS: "We spoke about in the past of the importance of greater support for childcare, greater support for early childhood education, we have ideas around that in terms of taking greater responsibilities here in NSW, we believe that is the best approach going forward." NSW announced 27 further deaths and 13,026 new COVID-19 cases today. The state is expecting a lift in case numbers with the return to school this week.

