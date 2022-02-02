community,

Thirroul's number one bowling club is about to get a makeover with an old shed and meeting room turned into an alfresco paradise, as an addition to their current dine-in areas. Club Thirroul manager Michelle Lipscombe said feedback from patrons was they wanted to have a beer outside, so their latest renovation would bring "the outdoors indoors" to a new space and swap blokey for beachy style - hopefully attracting more families and a younger crowd. Read more: All the photos from Wollongong's SummerSalt festival The existing Bowlers' Shed is set for a complete transformation with plenty of greenery and earthy tones, while their current gaming area will also be upgraded and a new children's play area installed, under plans lodged in two development applications to Wollongong City Council. "When I first came to [Club Thirroul as manager in 2019] it was really blokey so I put up some nice wallpaper to make it a bit more fresh," Miss Lipscombe said. "The incentive behind it is to have more of a family-friendly offering and to utilise the venue with barefoot bowls and group gatherings. With the change of lifestyle with COVID, outdoor areas are more inviting to be in." The area will be "fresh and leafy" and capitalise on views of the escarpment, she said, seat around 80-100 people and is planned to be ready in the later half of 2022. The improvements follow the controversial amalgamation between Club Thirroul and Ryde-Eastwood Leagues in 2021 after going to tender. Miss Lipscombe said despite them merging with a Sydney entity, both clubs were focused on strengthening their community offerings. Read more: Vintage, unique and muscles cars gear up for Berry Motorfair "They're about growing community and supporting local sporting groups, it's wonderful for whole town," she said of the merger. "Clubs are not-for-profit, so it's all about giving back not taking." The last major upgrades to the bowlo were in 2013 with the construction of a new clubhouse. The DA is on public exhibition through Wollongong Council's website until February 10. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

