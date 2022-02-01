Your child tests positive to COVID-19. What do you do next?

coronavirus,

As schools return across the nation, many parents are anxious about what it means for their children and their likely exposure to COVID-19. Health authorities are expecting cases to rise as students go back to classrooms, so what do parents do if their child (or children) test positive? Depending on the state or territory, rules around who you have to notify of a positive case and when children can return to school vary. READ MORE: In NSW, parents must inform NSW Health via the Service NSW app, and also their school as soon as possible. The child must then isolate for seven days. More here. In Victoria, children can return to school after seven days of isolation. They do not need to do a test to exit isolation. More here. In Queensland, school returns from February 7 and much like NSW and Victoria involves rapid antigen testing for students and staff and mandatory masks for high schools. Students can return to school after seven days if they have no symptoms. If symptoms are still present they must remain in isolation until those symptoms have gone away. Read more here. In South Australia, various grades are returning to face to face learning at various stages of the term. It still has a range of close contact requirements and definitions not present in the eastern states. Read more here. In Tasmania, school returns on February 9 with face to face learning. RAT will play a role with each student getting two RATs before school starts. Children will isolate at home if they test positive with online learning available. They can leave isolation after seven days if they are no longer experiencing symptoms. Read more here. The ACT saw face to face learning return this week. Parents must notify the school if their child is positive and various requirements are in place for others at the school depending on their exposure. COVID-positive cases must isolate for seven days. More here. The NT will also see a return to face to face learning with students and staff to stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Positive cases will undertake seven days isolation. More here. WA schools have already returned for face to face learning. Schools in WA will close for cleaning when cases are detected with all families notified of the case. More here.

