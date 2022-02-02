UOW graduates rated best employees in Australia

news, latest-news,

Australian companies rate University of Wollongong graduates very highly. In fact the national survey of Australian employers' satisfaction rated UOW graduates as the best employees in Australia. The survey released yesterday showed UOW produced graduates with the skills and qualifications that employers needed. The Australian Government's Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) Employer Satisfaction Survey found that employers' overall satisfaction level with UOW graduates was at 91.7 per cent, securing UOW the top spot among all universities nationally. This result is an increase in overall employers' satisfaction levels from last year's 89.6 per cent, and a big nod to the university's overarching goal to provide the education that offers the best start in life. Read more: World-class research: Minister's high praise for UOW In 2021, employers reported the highest overall satisfaction with engineering and related technologies graduates (at 90 per cent). Supervisors also reported above-average satisfaction with health graduates (at 89 per cent), architecture and building graduates (88 per cent) and education graduates (87 per cent). UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia M. Davidson welcomed the results. "We're so delighted to receive this news and are exceptionally proud of our students and staff. UOW provides graduates with the knowledge, skills and competencies to thrive. "I can't tell you how welcome this news is following the challenges of the pandemic. What a great way to start 2022," Professor Davidson said. UOWx program is one of the university's many initiatives that help students hone their professional skills and workplace readiness while undertaking studies. Read more: Arnie's Terminator 2 robot shapes landmark UOW discovery The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/b560839f-8d87-4f26-93d1-ef2e03689bfc.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg