news, latest-news,

Commuters will face delays today, with no trains running on the South Coast Line between Wollongong, Kiama and Bomaderry due to industrial action. According to the Transport Management Centre, a limited number of replacement buses are currently on site at Wollongong, Kiama and Bomaderry with additional buses arriving through the morning peak. Passengers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates. The Rail, Tram and Bus Union will be taking multiple forms of industrial action across the next two weeks, until Monday February 21. Other rail unions also have various forms of industrial action ongoing during this time. "Customers can expect varied impacts as the industrial action is taken over the next two weeks, however, we will provide as much information as possible for people to plan their journeys. We understand the ongoing disruptions are extremely frustrating for customers and we thank you for your patience," Sydney Trains Chief Executive, Matt Longland said on the weekend. "We are disappointed the unions are choosing to take continued action, knowing the impact it will have on our customers "Train services have already been impacted by COVID-related staffing shortages. We are working hard to limit the impact for customers and school students, so it is clear this is not the time for industrial action. "We urge the unions to focus on bargaining at the negotiation table." Sydney and NSW Trains employees are currently negotiating a new enterprise agreement to replace the agreement that expired in May last year. According to the union, workers want a commitment to services and jobs in the event of privatisation; a guarantee that any changes to services will leave them as safe or safer and a commitment to maintaining the existing level of hygiene using good, full time jobs. For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info More to come. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijdZyfj2fEyefUgYc2ivkc/151bc992-4c42-46f8-b7e5-1c194fe09bf4.jpg/r0_246_5472_3338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg