A man has been taken to Wollongong Hospital suffering lower leg injuries following an incident at a worksite in Thirroul on Tuesday morning. Paramedics were called to the site on Kanangra Drive in Thirroul just after 9.30am to reports a vehicle had rolled into a man. The man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was treated at the scene before he was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Read more: Court battle looms after Appin miner's foot crushed in machinery "Incidents of this nature are a reminder of the need to ensure the highest standards of safety are adhered to at construction sites where heavy materials and equipment are involved," NSW Ambulance Inspector Troy Pan said. "It's incredible this man didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries, this had the potential to end in tragedy. "Any worksite can be hazardous, it's vital that every worksite has a specific safety plan in preparation for an emergency and a first aid kit nearby." SafeWork NSW is responding.

