Residents who campaigned against a McDonald's outlet at Wongawilli are glad Wollongong City Council is taking the fight further, appealing against the Land and Environment Court's approval of the project. An initial court date has been set for February 16 as the council pushes for its rejection of the fast-food outlet in the new residential neighbourhood to stand. The Mercury understands residents were informed about the legal appeal at Wednesday's Neighbourhood Forum 8 meeting. Resident Natasha Panetta, whose home would look directly on to the new McDonald's, said a solution more in tune with the West Dapto master plan should be able to be found. Read more: Marina dividend a priority for city, says Marsh "[We're] hoping that this appeal will see the Land and Environment Court review this from a legal standing, and take further into account the impacts associated with this development in proximity to the local residents," she said. "Overall the community and committee against this development is glad that WCC is taking this stand, and is fighting on our behalf. "Whilst remaining apprehensive there is a level of hope for the outcome we believe should of been handed down - which is a denial of this development, and the developer looking into solutions more in line with the original west Dapto master plan. "If they would take a leaf out of the approved Tullimbar development proposal, and how that is focused around that community it is within, and providing fantastic amenities, I believe this is how our semi rural area and this zone should be treated." Wollongong City Council and McDonald's have been contacted for comment. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/d43ea6e0-14ab-4db9-a079-ad5430bf6807.jpg/r3_359_4888_3119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg