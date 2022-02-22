community,

Josh Smede and Sarra Kamat had both longed to move to Wollongong region for its lifestyle and opportunities, but COVID came along and scuppered their plans. "We both left our jobs in February 2020, with all intentions to move down here, but then COVID happened and we were stuck in Parkes until we could move at the end of 2020," Ms Kamat said. Read more: Here's the full Spiegeltent lineup announced for Wollongong Fortunately, once they were able to make the move, the decision has paid off. The young couple have thrown themselves into the benefits of living in Wollongong, and haven't looked back. "There's a lot more things to do," Ms Kamat said. "One weekend we might go up to Sydney or we might go down south for a day or two." Mr Smede, who has taken up surfing with gusto, concurred. "The number one thing is just an opportunity to do more stuff on the weekends. Out there, there's nothing to do except drink at the pub, but down here at least you can go to the beach, go hiking, and go surfing." For Mr Smede, the opportunities to grow his business as an electrician are also improved by being in Wollongong. "There is so much work down here for a trade it's not funny. But it's good. I do all the domestic stuff, little jobs that big mobs aren't willing to do. I like that, interacting with people and getting to know the locals," he said. Mr Smede and Ms Kamat are not the only ones making the move to Wollongong. In fact, in figures released last week by the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute (RAI), Wollongong was the LGA with the fourth largest share of regional migration in the 12 months to December 2021. Only the migration hotspots of the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Greater Geelong took in more migration from capital cities. Across Australia, regional migration is more than double the levels recorded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Commonwealth Bank executive general manager for regional and agribusiness banking Paul Fowler said this is likely to continue. "Citysiders have really embraced Australia's regions over the past two years and as we see flexible working arrangements continue and Australia's domestic and international borders opening up, it's likely we will continue to see this movement as people recognise the benefits of a regional lifestyle." Although levels of migration to Wollongong in 2021 had slowed on 2020 figures, the draw of the capital cities seems to have changed, said RAI chief economist Dr Kim Houghton. "With two years of the Index we can now clearly see the impact that COVID has had on people seeking a regional lifestyle. It looks like the pandemic is changing some long-established movement paths, which is a good sign for more balanced population growth across Australia in the future." Most movers were from Sydney and Melbourne, with the two cities combined the source of 99 per cent of net outflows. Mr Smede and Ms Kamat plan to stay in Wollongong for the foreseeable future, with only one complaint. "The mugginess is getting to me," said Mr Smede. "It's humid all the time!" To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

