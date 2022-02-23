news, latest-news,

Wollongong Wolves chairman Tory Lavalle has backed the club's new CEO Strebre Dolevski to deliver on his mission to unite football in the region. The former A-League referee and Australian Professional Leagues Director of Referees has been appointed to the position with a mantra to bring together the multiple factions that currently exist within the sport. Born and bred in Wollongong, Dolevski is well-versed in the inner-workings of football in the Illawarra. Read more: Stanwell Park skier's Beijing Olympics dream ended in an instant The 46-year-old's long-term goal is to lead the Wolves in their quest to gain entry into the A-League and Lavalle said it's vital for the entire community to be united behind that bid. "Streb's been in the game for a long time, he's been around and he understands how it works," Lavalle said. "He's a local guy, which is even more important for us, to have that local connection. We think he's the guy for the job. "We believe in Streb to bring the clubs together in the Illawarra, it's all about the community going forward." Dolevski's appointment comes as bitter memories still linger within the Illawarra regarding the last round of A-League expansion. Football South Coast threw their support behind both the Wolves and a Southern Expansion franchise that encapsulated St George, Sutherland and Wollongong. It was a team the Illawarra largely rejected, however the Wolves were beset by their own troubles and the region was overlooked completely. Dolevski is looking to put that period in the past and is eager to work with Football South Coast in his new role. "It all comes back to a united region," Dolevski said. "Part of my role is to re-engage with key stakeholders and start that conversation. "I've got a good relationship with Football South Coast and other key stakeholders in the area. Whether it's the local premier league and community clubs, futsal or referees, the only way this it's going to work is if we go into it as one team." Football South Coast CEO Ann-Marie Balliana said her organisation will work with Dolevski to promote football in the region. "An A-League club in the region will be fantastic for the game locally," Balliana said. "From an association perspective having these pathways to the A-League is important and it will also be a massive boost to promote participation within grassroots competitions across all of our clubs." Dolevski arrives at the Wolves in the midst of a successful run on the pitch. Coach Luke Wilkshire has turned the team into a perennial title contender, the side having won the NSW NPL premiership and National final in 2019. With the backing of Lavalle, the Wolves have weathered the COVID storm and enter the 2022 season in a stable financial state. The path towards a National Second Division and A-League expansion continues to develop, with FA officials in discussions with the Association of Australian Football Clubs. The group representing clubs including the Wolves released a report into a National Second Division on Tuesday, calling for the league to commence in 2023. With experience working alongside some of the most influential voices in Australian football, Dolevski is confident he can achieve a long-desired return to elite competition. "I've had various different sports management roles, in football particularly," he said. I think that can only benefit what we're doing here. "I don't think there is a set date (for A-League expansion), but it's something that's going to happen. "When it does happen, the club and the region needs to be in the best possible position to be able to accommodate that and be knocking on the door saying we're next." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/85a27e64-6702-4d0c-8061-d736745e8cbf.jpg/r3_613_5991_3996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg