The community is being urged to protect themselves against mosquito bites over concerns they're spreading a virus which, in rare cases, causes severe neurological illness. According to NSW Health, Japanese encephalitis virus has been detected in samples from commercial pig farms at five locations in southern and western NSW, indicating the virus is likely circulating in the mosquito population. JE is a mosquito borne disease that may affect animals, including pigs, and humans. It spread by mosquito bites. "It is really important to protect yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread viruses including Japanese encephalitis," NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said. Less than 1 per cent of people infected with JE experience symptoms, which typically include fever, joint pain, and rash. Occasionally, it can cause severe a neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness. "There is no specific treatment for JE or other mosquito-borne viruses. The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes," Dr Chant said. Simple actions to avoid mosquito bites include: To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/b895f0d1-28f7-46dd-84b6-ec855c4c2fa3.jpg/r0_228_2300_1528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg