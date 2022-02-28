news, latest-news,

The search for a missing fisherman off Beecroft Peninsula, east of Currarong, has has been suspended due to rough seas. The Victorian man, aged 24, was reported missing Monday (February 28) after he went rock fishing at Mermaid Inlet, east of the Currarong township. Read more: Terrifying footage from what is set to be the 'worst flood on record' An aerial and water search began Monday morning, with assistance from the Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesaving NSW and the SES, but has since been called off due to poor weather conditions. The search will resume when conditions improve. DESPITE deteriorating weather conditions a search for rock fisherman, possibly missing off Currarong is continuing. Members of the public alerted South Coast Police after finding a number of pieces of gear and personal items at Mermaid Inlet on the north eastern side of Beecroft Peninsula. Emergency services were alerted to the find, east of Currarong, just before 8.30am Monday (February 28). A large sea and air search got underway but has been hampered by the deteriorating weather conditions and big seas in the area. It is believed the missing man might be from Victoria, with a car with Victorian number plates, removed from a car park in the area by authorities. Marine Rescue NSW Regional Commander Bruce Mitchell said his organisation has six boats out scouring a huge area at sea, from Crookhaven Heads in the north to Kioloa, south of Ulladulla. "We have six boats with around 18 crew out on the water," he said. "Marine Rescue from Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay, Ulladulla and Kioloa have all activated crews." It is understood very large swells are running in the search area. Nowra-Culburra Surf Lifesaving Club crews also took to the water on a jetski and inflatable rescue boat. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the scene but weather conditions proved too hazardous.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/fe78db0e-e4a6-438b-8799-c9126fa19421.JPG/r0_40_861_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg