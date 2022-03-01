news, latest-news,

Illawarra residents are preparing for heavy downpours and damaging winds that are bearing down on the region. The Wollongong and Shellharbour SES units have established sandbag collection points (details in blog below), although supplies at two of these sites were exhausted before the designated collection time. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts heavy rainfall will arrive on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, bringing with it the risk of flash flooding. Storms could bring localised falls of more than 200 millimetres in the space of six hours. There are also damaging winds, very heavy surf and abnormally high tides expected. Follow our updates in the blog below. Live blog might take a moment to load To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

