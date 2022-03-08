'Team Carly' on the hunt for the perfect Kiama housemate

news, latest-news,

For her birthday, Carly Bishop achieved a dream shared by many 20-somethings when she moved into her own Kiama home. Now she's looking for the perfect flatmate to share it with. "I'm hoping for someone that's honest and polite, understanding and someone I can trust," she said. "We've tried different ways of advertising for a housemate, but no one has been the right fit." Read more: Illawarra rain sparks terrifying funnel-web spider encounters "We" is Team Carly - a group of friends, family and support workers who are helping Carly achieve her dreams. Carly has an intellectual disability, and is supported through the NDIS. Her mum, Leonie, describes her as outgoing, active, business minded and independent. "She's excited to have her own choice and control over a range of things - like all young adults, they get to a point where they outgrow the family lifestyle," Leonie said. "Just because she has a disability it doesn't mean she should be segregated or limited." Carly began her journey to independent living in a traditional group home model. In some ways it fit the bill - she was able to be more independent, and develop a more adult relationship with her parents. But it wasn't quite what she was looking for. Read more: Wollongong reacts to prospect of nuclear subs base on our doorstep As most people who've spent time in share houses will attest, it's not always possible for everyone's routines to align in a way that makes a harmonious home. Support worker George Kranitis said the goal was to help Carly find a living situation with the right balance of independence and support. "The unfortunate reality is people with disabilities often aren't afforded the same choice and independence, but I've worked with so many people who have proved the nay-sayers wrong," he said. "Carly has been on this journey for two years now, she's a self-employed person and now moving into her own place, that's a success to be celebrated." Carly already has a broad support network, and her new home is within walking distance of her family. She's busy through the week with her business delivering coffees and drinks to office workers, as well as her hobbies, which include the gym, pilates and choir. "I'm excited to have more time for the things that are important to me, and to be able to do things at my own pace," she said. "In my new home I'll be closer to the activities I like and where I grew up." Her ideal housemate may or may not have a disability, and would be open to spending time together each week socialising and tackling household chores like cooking, shopping or budgeting. Depending on the level of support, it may be possible to negotiate reduced rent. "Ideally, Carly is looking for somebody who is very social, enjoys a chat, is patient and can think outside the box," Leonie said. "I'm really pleased and proud of her for moving out - but I also consider it a normal progression for kids to move out of home." If you'd like to be Carly's housemate, contact George on 0412325530. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/b88dc0f0-6b65-4057-a0e3-dfe74ee6b7ec.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg