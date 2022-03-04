A full list of Illawarra road closures, school closures and travel disruptions
A full list of public schools closed across the Illawarra at 9am on Friday, March 4.
- Bomaderry High School
- Cambewarra Public School
- Kanahooka High School
- Kangaroo Valley Public School
- Moss Vale Public School
- Picton High School
- Picton Public School
- Shoalhaven Heads Public School
- Tahmoor Public School
- Thirlmere Public School
Warilla North Public School is open but with minimal supervision.
Trains
Trains are not running on the South Coast and T4 lines between between Thirroul and Waterfall due to urgent track equipment repairs caused by the flooding of the tracks at Coalcliff.
A limited bus service is replacing trains between Waterfall and Thirroul, and passengers are asked to delay any non-essential travel if they are able to do so.
Trains are running again between Wollongong and Kiama, but the 7.13am service was cancelled.
You can keep up to date with all the transport and weather news in real time with our live blog.
Roads
Here's a list of route disruptions in the region at 7.45am on Friday.
- Bulli Pass has reopened in both directions after an earlier landslide.
- One northbound lane of the Princes Highway remains closed at the site of a landslide approaching Kiama Bends.
- The Illawarra Highway is closed between Tongarra Road and the M1 Princes Motorway.
- The Illawarra Highway at Macquarie Pass is closed in both directions due to flooding.
- Moss Vale Road and Nowra Road at Cambewarra to Fitzroy Fallsis closed in both directions due to fallen trees and rock slides between Barfield Road and Myra Vale Road.
- Audley Weir in the Royal National Park is closed.
- Harry Graham Drive is closed.
- Lower Coast Road at Stanwell Park is closed.
- Otford Weir is closed.
- Marshall Mount Road is closed at the border of the Wollongong and Shellharbour LGAs.
Other local roads could be closed, with motorists urged to check local council pages and social media sites for updates.
Motorists are reminded to never drive through floodwater, follow the directions of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions are changing quickly.
With more rain expected throughout Thursday we'll continue to keep this list up to date.
