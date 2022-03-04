news, latest-news,

A full list of public schools closed across the Illawarra at 9am on Friday, March 4. Warilla North Public School is open but with minimal supervision. Trains Trains are not running on the South Coast and T4 lines between between Thirroul and Waterfall due to urgent track equipment repairs caused by the flooding of the tracks at Coalcliff. A limited bus service is replacing trains between Waterfall and Thirroul, and passengers are asked to delay any non-essential travel if they are able to do so. Trains are running again between Wollongong and Kiama, but the 7.13am service was cancelled. You can keep up to date with all the transport and weather news in real time with our live blog. Roads Here's a list of route disruptions in the region at 7.45am on Friday. Other local roads could be closed, with motorists urged to check local council pages and social media sites for updates. Motorists are reminded to never drive through floodwater, follow the directions of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions are changing quickly. With more rain expected throughout Thursday we'll continue to keep this list up to date. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

