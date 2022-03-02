news, latest-news,

A report will be prepared for the coroner after a 70-year-old man died after being electrocuted at Bangalee in Nowra on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were called to the Rebecca Grove property around 11.20am after reports a man had been electrocuted. On arrival NSW Ambulance Paramedics and South Coast Police found the man dead, and could not be revived. Read more: Live updates as Illawarra floods The first crews on the scene were unsure and concerned that the power supply to the area was still on. It appears the man was undertaking some home handy work when he struck active power. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/aa88b952-ab26-4011-b120-e3b3472e4520.JPG/r0_38_767_471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg