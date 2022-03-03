news, latest-news,

A minor flood warning has been issued for the Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara. While the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the East Coast Low which could bring falls of up to 300 millimetres to some areas along the South Coast over the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused river level rises across the Shoalhaven River catchment. The State Emergency Service says minor flooding is likely at Nowra and Terara from Thursday morning. Further rises are possible with forecast rain over the next 24-48 hours. Minor flooding is likely along the Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara. The Shoalhaven River at Nowra Boat Shed is likely to exceed below minor flood levels Thursday morning. The river level may reach around 2.70 metres Thursday evening, with minor flooding and further rises are possible. The Shoalhaven River at Terara is likely to exceed the minor flood level (2.20m) Thursday morning. The river level may reach around 2.70m Thursday evening, with minor flooding. Further rises are possible. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for an East Coast Low off the central coast of NSW moving southwest, approaching central and south-eastern parts of the state this evening and during Thursday. This will bring the risk of heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and possible coastal erosion. Falls of 100-300mm over the next 24 to 48 hours are possible, which may impact communities in metropolitan areas, Illawarra and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, South Coast, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands. A flood watch remains for Hunter, Central Coast, Greater Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast and Queanbeyan areas. Many catchments are saturated, with NSW dams at or near capacity, and flash flooding and landslides are occurring. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place. Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood. Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains. Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

