The Illawarra's daily COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to sit around the 1000 mark, as data shows the statewide case numbers are continuing to rise amid relaxed restrictions. There were 1074 positive COVID-19 test results notified in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District in the latest 24-hour period, including 448 positive PCR tests and 626 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). Read more: Could Australia's nuclear waste be headed for Port Kembla? The health district said 669 cases were from Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 178 were from Shellharbour, 184 were from Shoalhaven and 43 were in Kiama. NSW recorded 16,288 new cases and four deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Wednesday. This was the highest daily total of COVID infections since January 27, when 17,316 were recorded. "The latest data indicates that reported cases of COVID-19 have increased in NSW, while hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions for people with COVID-19 have stabilised during the last two weeks after previously declining," NSW Health said. "Reported cases of COVID-19 in NSW have increased from 11,338 on 3 March to 16,288 today, a week later." Speaking at a state budget estimates hearing on Thursday morning, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard called this rise in cases "concerning" and said preliminary modelling showed daily cases could double in the next four to six weeks. He said the BA.2 version of the Omicron variant was becoming the dominant strain of the virus, and there was likely to be an increase in case numbers through March, April and into May. Mr Hazzard said this was "so concerning that people need to get out and get the booster", noting just over half the eligible people in the state had had three doses of the vaccine. Public health experts at the budget hearing said BA.2 was more transmissible and could affect people more quickly, but that there was not evidence that it was any more severe clinically. There are currently 991 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 39 people in intensive care, 14 of whom require ventilation. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 56.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/87ede858-aaca-42dc-b30e-b5e270316571.jpg/r1_0_1015_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg